Road Construction Continues in Findlay

05/08/17 – 5:48 P.M.

The City of Findlay will continue with construction projects on city streets. For the rest of the week, West Main Cross will have lane reductions. The east and westbound directions from Main Street to Liberty street will be reduced to one lane. The eastbound lanes from Liberty Street to Western Avenue will be completely closed. The westbound lanes in that area will remain open and flaggers will direct traffic.

Main street from West Main Cross to Front Street will have one lane of southbound traffic for today and tomorrow.