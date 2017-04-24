Road Grant Offers Upgrade To Business Road

04/24/17 – 5:08 P.M.

The state Controlling Board approved a $163,000 grant to create jobs rebuilding a road to Partitions Plus. The Courier reports that the grant will cover half of the expenses to rebuild the road. The other half will be paid by the local government and business sources, according to Economic Development Director Tim Mayle.

The project includes widening the road and placing upgraded curbs. Mayle said that there is no timing set for the project yet. He is talking to three business along the road to share the expenses with Hancock County. The businesses are Partitions Plus, Mutchler & Lewis Dental Care, and Vorst Custom Cabinets