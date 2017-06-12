Road Work Continues In Hancock County This Week

6/12/17 – 5:26 A.M.

ODOT doesn’t plan any major changes with the I-75 widening project this week. Crews will continue placing a concrete barrier on the northbound side of the interstate. Once that’s finished you’ll see more daytime construction work.

ODOT plans to close the exit ramp from northbound I-75 to U.S. 68 and State Route 15 next Monday. The closure will last three years.

Elsewhere in the county crews continue to work on the berm of State Route 235 between the Hardin and Wood County lines. You’ll see the highway limited to one lane in some places as a result.

State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge and the exit ramp from State Route 15 to U.S. 68 south of Findlay remain closed for bridge repair.