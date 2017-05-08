Road Work Continues On Several Area Highways

5/8/17 – 5:22 A.M.

You’ll continue to see ODOT crews in several places around Hancock County this week. A bridge on State Route 12 west of Benton Ridge remains closed for repair. Crews are also repairing berms on State Route 12 between Arcadia and Findlay, U.S. 224 between Findlay and Seneca County, and along State Route 613 between Putnam County and Fostoria.

You’ll also see ODOT crews in Findlay working on State Route 12 between Western Avenue and Glessner Street. The work will close West Main Cross Street in that area from around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through early June. Crews are repairing curbs on that stretch of the road.