Road Work Planned For Several Findlay Street This Week

4/24/17 – 10:22 A.M.

You’ll see restrictions on several Findlay roads this week as improvement projects continue. The city’s engineering office says Trenton Avenue is down to one lane in each direction between Main Street and Broad Avenue for a curb replacement project. The same is true on West Main Cross Street between Main Street and Western Avenue.

Elsewhere, the city will reduce East Lima Street to one lane on Tuesday and Wednesday. Road crews will close West Hardin Street between Liberty Street and Western Avenue Wednesday through Friday.

You should avoid these areas if possible.