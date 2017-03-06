Robert Sprague Announces Run For State Treasurer Postition

03/06/17 – 10:55 A.M.

Ohio State Representative Robert Sprague has announced his candidacy for Ohio State Treasurer. He said that he wants to bring the type of ethical, innovative, problem-solving leadership to the office that Ohioans deserve. In doing so he added that he plans to use the office to make a difference on critical issues.

He cited his service as Treasurer and Auditor of Findlay and his role as a state legislator as qualifications. He said he has a strong record as a fiscal conservative who has balanced budgets, cut the cost of government, and managed taxpayer dollars.

He said, “I want to make a positive and meaningful difference – not just for my family but for all Ohio families.”