Rock icon Gregg Allman laid to rest

Ron Pownall/Getty Images(MACON, Ga.) — Allman Brothers Band singer and co-founder Gregg Allman was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at a private funeral in Macon, Georgia.

The ceremony was held at Snow’s Memorial Chapel in Macon, the same place where the funeral for Gregg’s brother, Duane Allman, was held in November of 1971, after Duane was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Allman’s former wife, Cher, was among the mourners at the service, reports Rolling Stone, as were fellow Allman Brothers Band members Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. Also attending was former president and longtime Allman friend Jimmy Carter.

Following the ceremony, thousands of fans lined the route between the funeral home and Rose Hill Cemetery, according to ABC TV affiliate WGXA in Macon. A note on GreggAllman.com on behalf of the Allman family invited fans to line the motorcade route between the funeral home and the cemetery.

Gregg Allman was buried next to his brother Duane, as well as founding bassist Berry Oakley, who also died in a motorcycle accident, just a year after Duane Allman’s death and a mere three blocks from the accident location.

Gregg Allman died in Savannah, Georgia, May 27 of liver cancer at age 69 following years of failing health.

