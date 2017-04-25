Rockets’ Harden will play in Game 5 despite sore ankle

J Pat Carter/iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) – Houston Rockets guard James Harden says he’ll be able to play in Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a sore ankle.

“Got some treatment, and I’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Harden told reporters on Monday.

Harden rolled his ankle during the Rockets’ Game 3 loss in Oklahoma City. Harden scored just 16 points in Game 4 on Sunday, the fewest he’s scored this postseason.

“It’s the playoffs, everybody is banged up, so you just got to find a way to fight through it and find a way to help your teammates win games,” Harden said. “For me, it’s not necessarily scoring. I don’t have to score a certain amount of points as long as I’m making the right plays and guys are getting shots, everybody is in a good rhythm — that’s all that matters.”

Harden missed just one game during the regular season.

