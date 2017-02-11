Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone After Deadly Protests

Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(BAGHDAD) — Several rockets hit Iraq’s capital on Saturday just hours after at least five people were killed and multiple others injured in violent protests at Baghdad’s Green Zone.

There were no reports of casualties after the rocket attack, according to BBC, and it was not immediately clear who fired the missiles.

Earlier Saturday, protesters were demanding changes to the country’s electoral commission, which demonstrators said is not independent of political parties, according to BBC. They attempted to storm the highly fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, but clashed with police who fired tear gas and used rubber bullets.

Many of the people at the protest are supporters of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who believes the commission is corrupt, BBC reports.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the protest.

