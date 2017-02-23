‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ coming to digital next month

Disney/Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — You won’t have to wait much longer to snag a home copy of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It’s coming to digital HD and DVD next month.

A trailer released Tuesday announced that the first of the Star Wars stand-alone films will be available on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on March 24, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand April 4.

Both releases include behind-the-scenes interviews with filmmakers, as well as cast members Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed. The home versions also reveal hidden Easter Eggs fans may have missed in the theater.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released theatrically December 16 of last year and so far has earned nearly $529 million domestically, and over a billion dollars worldwide.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.