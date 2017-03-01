Rosie O’Donnell leads anti-Trump protest in DC ahead of congressional address

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Rosie O’Donnell, one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken rivals, accused the president of being a lying, power-hungry misogynist during a protest near the White House Tuesday ahead of his joint address to Congress.

“This is not Russia,” said O’Donnell. “To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘nyet, sir.'”

The actress and former talk show host added, “Government are instituted among men, deriving their just power from the consent of the governed. And whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter and abolish it and to institute new government. That is why we are here!”

At the rally, billed “A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis,” O’Donnell also claimed the media does not take Trump to task and will “not call him a liar.”

“He lies, he lies, he lies,” she claimed. “And it’s about time they all started saying that, instead of, ‘It appears as if he hasn’t been speaking the truth.’ Cut it down to the least common denominator like he does.”

The event was hosted by multiple organizations, including Food & Water Watch, the American Civil Liberties Union and MoveOn.org.

Pre-speech protest against President Donald Trump in the rain in Lafayette Square near the White House. pic.twitter.com/RyABMCsGuT — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) February 28, 2017

The event aimed to rally against Trump’s message and agenda, which the organizers said doesn’t reflect the values of most Americans, according to Food & Water Watch, a human right non-profit organization.

“While the Trump administration divides us, we stand for justice and equality and the protection of our shared values and environment,” Food & Water Watch said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

O’Donnell and Trump have feuded for years. At a Republican debate in 2015, when Trump was questioned about describing women with language such as “fat pigs,” “dogs” and “slobs,” Trump responded “only Rosie O’Donnell.”

“He has degraded and bullied women his entire life and career,” O’Donnell said at Tuesday’s rally. “This is America. It is not yours. It is not corporately owned. It is of the people, by the people, and for the people. And we the people will not stand for it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.