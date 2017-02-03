Rover Pipeline Approved To Pass Through Several Counties

United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the Rover Pipeline Thursday. The Courier reports project will pass through Hancock, Wood, Seneca, and Henry counties. Energy Transfer Partners submitted its request for approval of the project in 2015.

The Rover Pipeline will gather natural gas from processing plants in West Virginia, Eastern Ohio, and western Pennsylvania . Then it will carry the gas across Ohio and Michigan to a natural gas storage center in Canada.