ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Marco Rubio hailed President Donald Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against a Syrian airbase, saying the president “has the obligation to act.”

“Not only does he have a right, he has the obligation to act,” Rubio, a Senate Foreign Relations Committee member said, in an interview Friday on ABC News’ Good Morning America.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.