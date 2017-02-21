Running of the bull: NYPD wrangles bull after chase

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A bull on the loose led police on a wild goose chase Tuesday morning in New York City.

The bull was spotted roaming the streets in the city’s Jamaica, Queens, neighborhood, according to ABC’s New York station WABC-TV.

Police said the bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, WABC reported. Police officers asked workers at the scene to help corral the animal, the station added.

Together, police and workers were able to corner the bull in a backyard and sedate it using darts.

The bull’s fate is unknown.

