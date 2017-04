4/6/17 – 5:16 A.M.

Rural communities in Hancock County are eligible for a grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The organization wants small communities not participating in the Heart & Soul grant program to apply. Up to $25,000 is available for projects in rural areas.

Community Foundation program director Brian Treece says, “By working with the communities in small ways now, we can grow that partnership into the future.”

For more information call (419)425-1100.