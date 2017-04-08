Russell Westbrook gets enough assists to clinch triple-double average for season

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(PHOENIX) — Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson and just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season in the team’s 120-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

With the Thunder trailing 71-52 in the third quarter, Westbrook hit Victor Oladipo on a cross court pass, which Oladipo quickly put in the basket for an easy layup. It was that assist Westbrook needed to clinch a triple-double average.

Westbrook will average double digits in points, rebounds, and assists this year. He is also on track to lead the league in scoring according to ESPN, and if he does so it would be his second career scoring title.

Robertson accomplished the feat during the 1961-62 season according to ESPN, averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. Westbrook sits at 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists after Friday’s win.

According to ESPN, the Thunder point guard has played nearly 10 fewer minutes and around 25 fewer possessions per game less than Robertson did during his record-setting season.

Westbrook left the game with less than three minutes to play, finishing the night with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists, two shy of breaking Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles. Westbrook currently shares the record with Robertson: they both sit at 41.

Westbrook talked about clinching the triple-double average after the game:

“For me to do it, it’s extremely a blessing. It’s something that I’m honored to be able to do, especially in this game today, at the highest level. It’s a blessing. I’m just very thankful and happy to be able to do it.”

According to ESPN, Westbrook began averaging a triple double during a Nov. 29 matchup with the New York Knicks, and has maintained double digit averages in three categories since.

The Thunder face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, and play its regular season finale against the Nuggets again on Wednesday. Should Westbrook record a triple-double in any of those matchups, he will set the record for the most triple doubles ever recorded in a single season.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.