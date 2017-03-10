Russell Westbrook ties Wilt Chamberlain as he pursues single season triple-double record

iStock/Thinkstock(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Superstar Russell Westbrook recorded his 31st triple-double of the season in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 102-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in a single season. Oscar Robertson holds the record at 41.

Westbrook scored 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and handing out 13 assists in the effort.

Over the past week, the Thunder have lost four straight games. Westbrook averaged 45 points per game during that stretch, but did not record a triple double. According to ESPN, the Thunder are 25-6 when Westbrook records a triple-double, and 11-23 when he does not record one.

Westbrook needs 11 more triple-doubles over the Thunder’s final 17 games remaining regular season games to beat Oscar Robertson’s record.

The Thunder are currently in line for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, sitting in a tie for sixth place with the Memphis Grizzlies at 36-29. They face the Utah Jazz in their next game Saturday afternoon.

