Russian agents facing charges in Yahoo hacking attacks

Getty Images/Lisa Werner(NEW YORK) — Officers with Russia’s intelligence service, the FSB, are among those facing charges in a massive Yahoo hacking attack, in which they are accused of stealing the personal information of hundreds of millions of users.

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected Wednesday morning to announce charges against four people accused of hacking Yahoo.

The four people have suspected ties to the Russian government, sources told ABC News. Of those four, three are in Russia and one is in Canada, sources said.

