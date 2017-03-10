Russian ambassador to UN died of heart attack, officials say

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two New York City officials tell ABC News the death of Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin was not suspicious and he died of a heart attack.

The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined on Friday to reveal the cause of death of the ambassador, citing “international law and protocol.”

“In order to comply with international law and protocol, the New York City Law Department has instructed the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to not publicly disclose the cause and manner of death of Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations,” Julie Bolcer, spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement. “As outlined in formal requests from the United States Department of State, Ambassador Churkin’s diplomatic immunity survives his death.”

Churkin died on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday, while working in New York City.

