Russian government trolls Sarah Jessica Parker on Twitter, offers to arrange meeting with ambassador

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As a high-wattage star, Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to internet trolls.

But the latest troll isn’t a disgruntled fan or a body-shaming blogger: it’s Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which responded to a meme the actress posted to Instagram Thursday.

The meme features Parker’s iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, sitting in front of her laptop pondering life’s pressing questions — something the character did seemingly every episode.

The meme reads, “I couldn’t help but wonder … had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?”

It’s an obvious nod to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, when Sessions was a U.S. Senator — meetings which have prompted Democrat-led calls for his resignation.

Below the meme, Bradshaw writes, “I had to. Don’t know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you. X, sj.”

The Russian government apparently took notice, and tweeted Friday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account, “#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US – anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy.”

Zakharova is a reference to the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

#Zakharova: If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy pic.twitter.com/GhAmnuQBn5 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2017

The tweet was accompanied with a Carrie Bradshaw-esque photo of Zakharova sitting at her desk typing away, with Parker’s meme photo displayed on Zakharova’s monitor. It is captioned, “Sarah, if you want it so much, we can help you meet Russian ambassador.”

No word yet if Parker will take Zakharova up on her offer.

