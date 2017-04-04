Russian investigators confirm subway bombing was a suicide attack

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images(ST. PETERSBURG, Russia) — Russia’s Investigative Committee said it believes it has found the remains of a suicide bomber, after Monday’s subway attack in St. Petersburg that left 14 people dead and dozens more hospitalized.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Akbarjon Djalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen in his early 20s, as confirmed to ABC News by a senior intelligence official.

“Kyrgyz GKNB and Russian FSB work very closely but, in this case, all other info will come out of Moscow, as Djalilov is a Russian citizen only,” according to Rahat Sulaimanov, a senior Kyrgyz intelligence official.

Witnesses of the suicide bombing attack, which occurred as the train was traveling between two stations in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon, described a chaotic scene in its aftermath.

“There was a jolt and a loud bang, sparks,” Andrei Shurshev, 22, who said he was in the car right next to the one where the bomb went off, told ABC News. “Smoke appeared with the smell of gunpowder. People moved to one end of the carriage. Some panicked, others didn’t.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.