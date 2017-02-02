Russian Journalist Critical of Vladimir Putin Hospitalized with Organ Failure

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images(MOSCOW) — Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza was hospitalized on Thursday with organ failure.

Kara-Murza is an activist who has been a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He nearly died of sudden kidney failure in 2015.

BBC News reports that Kara-Murza is on life support and in a medicated coma. “The reason is unclear like last time,” his wife told the BBC. “he’s been active and healthy [recently.”

On Wednesday, Kara-Murza posted a Facebook tribute to opposition leader and former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov, who was shot in February 2015, the BBC says.

A cause was never determined for Kara-Murza’s previous illness. Tests confirmed that he had ingested a poisonous substance.

