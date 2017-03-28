Ryan Gosling previews “Blade Runner 2049”: “It’s a lot more bleak”

(L-R) Denis Villenueve, Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling/Warner Bros.(LAS VEGAS) — At CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday night, Sony executive Tom Rothman treated the audience to an extended look at Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming sequel to the classic 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner.

The sequel’s star, Ryan Gosling, introduced the footage, noting the tremendous visual influence of the original. “I saw everything that stole from it first and when I was old enough, I think I was 13 or 14 I saw it for the very first time. I was just blown away by how influential this film had been,” Gosling said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gosling spilled more details on the new movie.

“It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap,” Gosling said. “It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”

Gosling had kind words for co-star Harrison Ford, who is back as Rick Deckard — the lead character in the original film, a man charged with chasing down and killing android “replicants” only to find himself falling in love with one of them.

“He came in and rolled up his sleeves and he just got to work,” Gosling told EW of Ford. “He was such a great partner to all of us, and such a great actor and a great guy.”

Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, arrives October 6.

