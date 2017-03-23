Ryan Gosling reveals why he laughed during Oscars “Moonlight” mix-up

ABC/Eddy Chen

(LAS VEGAS) — If you remember last month’s Oscars Best Picture mix-up, you might have noticed Ryan Gosling laughing amidst the confusion. Oh, face it: you never took your eyes off him.

At any rate, now we know what was so funny.

“I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt,” Gosling said at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas yesterday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He continued, “I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing.”

Gosling starred in the Academy Award winning La La Land with Oscar winner Emma Stone, but lost best actor to Casey Affleck. Regardless, Gosling said he was pleased with the evening’s outcome.

“Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won. I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized,” he said.

Well, there you have it — another reason to swoon for Gosling.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.