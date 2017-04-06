Ryan Howard signs minor-league contract with Braves

by In

Rich Schultz/Getty Images(ATLANTA) — Former Philadelphia Phillies first basemen Ryan Howard has signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.

#Braves agree to terms with Ryan Howard to a minor-league contract: pic.twitter.com/duVGQ4Ecz1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2017

Howard, 37, last played for the Phillies last season, posting a batting average of .196 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. The slugger had been with the team his entire career, since 2004.

ESPN reports Howard could offer the Braves “insurance for first baseman Freddie Freeman or serve as a designated hitter call-up for interleague games.”

