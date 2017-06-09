Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Ryan Lochte is a new father.

The Olympic swimmer, 32, and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid, 25, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Caiden Zane Lochte, early Thursday morning.

Lochte made the big announcement on Instagram.

“Never seen a miracle before,” the post read. “Until this morning at 5:46 am when Caiden Zane Lochte was born.”

The baby was 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 22 inches at birth.

“Can’t stop crying from tears of joy,” Lochte said in the post. “Dream come true!”

The Olympic swimmer and his fiancée announced they were expecting on social media in December.

“My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year!” he wrote alongside a photo of him kissing Reid’s stomach underwater.

Lochte and Reid announced their engagement last October. The Olympic swimmer told USA Today that her support during his ordeal in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games made him realize that he was ready for a bigger commitment.

The swimmer admitted to “overexaggerating” his claim that he was robbed in Rio. He was suspended for 10 months by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming.

