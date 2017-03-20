Ryan Newman wins at Phoenix, first victory in 127 races

Hemera/Thinkstock(PHOENIX) — With temperatures in the 90s at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, the Camping World 500 was murder on tires. But a decision by Ryan Newman and his pit crew to stay out late worn tires turned out to be a winning gamble. Newman took the checkered flag, posting his first win since 2013.

It was Newman’s first since joining Richard Childress Racing, ending a streak of 127 races without a victory for the driver and 112 races without a victory for the team.

For the third time in three races, Kyle Larson finished second driving the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch, who appeared poised for a victory during the race’s final stage, got stuck on the inside on the final restart, a victim of a tire blowout on Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford which led to the restart. Last week in Las Vegas, Busch and Logano tangled in pit road after the race. Busch finished third.

Next week the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off to Auto Club Speedway outside of San Bernardino, California.

Here are the top-ten standings in the Monster Energy Cup Series following Sunday’s race:

1) Kyle Larson — 184 points

2) Brad Keseloski — 178

3) Chase Elliott — 171

4) Martin Truex Jr. — 153

5) Joey Logano — 135

6) Ryan Blaney — 127

7) Kevin Harvick — 123

8) Jamie McMurray — 119

9) Kurt Busch — 105

10) Kasey Kahne — 105

