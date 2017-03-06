U.S. Air Force Airman Ryan R. Riggs Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Riggs is the son of Troy and Lisa Callahan of Tiffin, Ohio. He is a 2016 graduate of Columbian High School, Tiffin, Ohio.