Safe Ride Home is offering free rides home on St. Patrick’s Day. According to a post on their facebook page, they will be offering rides from 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday. They will pick you up and take you to your home or to any hotel in Hancock County. To get a ride you can call them at 419-425-3908 or use their iRideHome app.