Sales Tax Renewal Effort Planned In Hancock County

3/3/17 – 5:03 A.M.

Voters in Hancock County will see a renewal option for a half-percent sales tax later in the near future. The 10-year sales tax generates around $5 million for flood mitigation each year. The tax is set to expire in 2018.

Hancock County Commissioner Mark Gazarek says even with the half-percent sales tax in place, Hancock County’s sales tax is the fifth lowest in the state. It currently stands at 6.75 percent.

Commissioner Brian Robertson added, “I think everyone understands the sales tax produces benefits to us locally.”