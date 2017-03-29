Samsung introduces Galaxy S8, its first phone since recalled Note 7

Samsung(NEW YORK) — Samsung has introduced its first new phone since its problems with the Note 7.

After a “challenging year” of recalls stemming from battery fires on the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung needed a resurrection. According to the company’s mobile chief DJ Koh, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is it.

It’s “a phone that will take you beyond the limits of what you have known before,” he said Wednesday, while announcing the S8’s release.

Koh still seemed to concede the stakes after the faulty battery failure of the Note 7.

“It has been a challenging year for Samsung,” he said.

In a written company statement, Koh said the new mobile device is Samung’s “testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

The new phones feature an edge-to-edge screen, futuristic features like face recognition and the ability to plug into a keyboard, mouse and monitor to make it function like a traditional computer.

Samsung fans can pre-order the new phone at 12:01 ET on March 30. The phones will be in stores April 21.

