San Diego brewery makes beer from drain to tap using recycled water

(SAN DIEGO) — The runoff from your shower might just become part of your next beer.

The Times of San Diego reports that the city’s largest brewery introduced a craft beer made with 100 percent recycled water.

The Stone Brewery in Liberty Station, the nation’s ninth largest brewer, produced five barrels of the beer using water from the city’s Pure Water demonstration plant in Miramar.

Chief Operating Officer Pat Tiernan said, “Stone has a long history of sustainability,”

The demo was part of the city’s ambitious, $3 billion project to get a third of its water from advanced recycling.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer tried the beer and said, “It is fantastic. There’s no better way to highlight the purity of this water.”

Stone’s senior manager of brewing and innovation, Steve Gonzalez, said the recycled water only needed some salts to be added to be perfect for brewing.

