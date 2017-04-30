San Diego shooting suspect dead, several critically injured

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN DIEGO) — Police in San Diego said there are at least eight victims after a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex Sunday night.

After receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the pool area at La Jolla Crossroads Apartments, three officers arrived at the scene and engaged the suspect, a white male wearing shorts, who appeared to be reloading, police said.

The suspect was shot and killed after pointing a gun at officers, according to San Diego Police.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, according to officials, and several are in critical condition.

Police said there is no known threat, but added that witnesses should stay on scene.

There were no immediate details on victims or their identities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.