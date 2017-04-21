San Francisco Giants’ Madison Bumgarner placed on DL after dirt bike accident

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the disabled list after he was seriously hurt in a dirt bike accident in Denver.

The team announced the news Friday and said Bumgarner, 27, suffered bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder.

There is no clear timetable Bumgarner’s return. The Giants said in a statement that Bumgarner was resting at the team hotel and would be re-evaluated next week.

Bumgarner is a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series Champion, and in 2014 was named the World Series MVP.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.