San Francisco is most expensive city to live in US, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re trying to save money, don’t move to the West Coast.

A new study by GOBankingRates finds that four of the top five most expensive places to live in the U.S. are in California.

Topping the list is San Francisco, where the median monthly rent is $4,500, the median home listing price is $1,195,000 and the average price of gas is $3.16 per gallon. Los Angeles comes in second, followed by Oakland, New York City and Anaheim.

Researchers looked at seven factors — median household income, unemployment rate, median home list price, median rent price, average gas price, average monthly cost of groceries and sales tax — in the country’s 60 most populous cities to come up with their results.

On the other end of the spectrum is Virginia Beach, Virginia, where the median monthly rent is $1,600, the median home listing price is $279,900 and the average price of gas is $2.23 per gallon. Rounding out the top five cheapest places to live are San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Nebraska and Arlington, Texas.

