Sand Wand Can Help Clean Rivers And Raise Funds

06/02/17 – 5:55 P.M.

Streamside Technology of Findlay Was down in Bluffton Friday to show their river cleaning technology. CEO Randall Tucker said that the Sand Wand gives local communities power over cleaning up rivers.

Randall Tucker

Tucker said that the Sand Wand works like a safe vacuum cleaner. It takes the sediment but leaves the bugs.

Randall Tucker

The Sand Wand takes the sediment out of the river and deposits it into a hole dug above the 25-year flood level. Tucker said that local communities can then sell the sediment which can help fund the river cleaning.