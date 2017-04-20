Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent visit President Trump in the Oval Office

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — “Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent walk into the Oval Office…”

The setup for a comedy sketch became a political reality Wednesday, as the three conservative firebrands visited the White House for a private meeting with President Trump.

The visit was not listed on the White House public schedule, but was revealed through photos posted on Palin’s and Nugent’s social media accounts.

Nugent said in a blog post that the group ate dinner together in the White House dining room and discussed federal policy.

“We discussed specifically the counterproductive follies of the Endangered Species Act and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife Service, BLM and other out of control bureaucracies,” Nugent said.

Nugent has gained a reputation for using his rock concerts to go on extensive and profane rants against Democrats, including President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In 2012 Secret Service investigated a series of incendiary remarks Nugent made against President Obama at a National Rifle Association convention.

In 2014 he referred to Obama as a “subhuman mongrel” and during the campaign used offensive language to label Clinton as a criminal.

ABC News reported during President Trump’s transition that Palin was under consideration for secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

