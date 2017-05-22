“Saturday Night Live” closes best season in 23 years with highest rated finale in 6

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — It’s been a great year for Saturday Night Live.



The late-night sketch comedy show ended its season last Saturday night with its highest-rated season finale in six years, NBC proclaimed. The episode — with host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry — averaged 8.272 million viewers Saturday night.

Most importantly to the network, the episode was the top show through Saturday night, in any timeslot, among audiences that advertisers love most — adults 18-49.

According to NBC, the just-ended SNL season is the most-watched season for the show in 23 years — based on live viewers and viewers who watch the show on their DVRs within a week, with an average audience of more than 10.8 million viewers.

No doubt topical humor — including Alec Baldwin’s recurring portrayal of Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy’s of White House press secretary Sean Spicer — helped deliver renewed ratings life for the 42 year old franchise that debuted during the administration of Gerald Ford.

The show certainly will look a little different next year. Long time cast member Bobby Moynihan announced before the season finale that he’d be departing for a CBS primetime sitcom. Vanessa Bayer, who had been with the show for seven seasons, announced just before Saturday’s finale that she’d be leaving. And, according to Entertainment Tonight, Sasheer Zamata, known for her impressions of Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, among others, is leaving.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.