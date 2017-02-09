“Saturday Night Live” Scores 22-Year Ratings High

Alec Baldwin as President Trump on “Saturday Night Live”; Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — The current political climate may have divided the country, but it’s spelled huge ratings for Saturday Night Live.

According to NBC, the show so far this season has scored its highest ratings in 22 years, since the 1994-1995 season.

Overall, viewership for the long-running show so far this season is up 19 percent in adults 18-49, and 22 percent in total viewers, grabbing 10.6 million as opposed to 8.7 million over the comparable period in the 2015-16 season.

Last Saturday’s edition, with host Kristin Stewart and a surprise appearance from Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, was the second-highest rated program of the week behind CBS’ The Big Bang Theory.

The appearance by McCarthy, along with Alec Baldwin’s recurring impersonation of President Donald Trump, seem to be a big factor in SNL‘s ratings boost.

