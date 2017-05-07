‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch asks ‘Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?’

YouTube/SNL(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live spoofed the 1990s PBS children’s show Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego — at Kellyanne Conway’s expense.

“SNL” cast member Sasheer Zamata, who plays the role of the magnifying glass-holding chief of “Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?” kicks off the sketch saying, “She hasn’t been seen in weeks. No one knows where she is or what she’s up to.”

Then, addressing the show’s child contestants, she says, “Gumshoes, your mission today is to answer this question: Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway.”

The logo for the show features “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon reprising her Conway character — but this time, she’s donning a Carmen Sandiego-esque red trench coat and fedora.

An a capella group — similar to the one in the real show — then belts out the following: “Well she used to be on TV, on like every single panel. One day we all woke up and she was no longer there. What could have happened, she is not on any channel, no. Tell me, where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?”

ACME Senior Agent Greg Lee, played by “SNL” cast member Mikey Day, then asks the contestants, “Are you guys ready to help us find Kellyanne Conway?”

Responds one of the precocious contestants, Stephanie, responds, “Well, we don’t want to find her.”

Day’s Agent Lee accepts defeat, saying, “OK, guess, that’s our show! Seven weeks and no one can find that woman.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.