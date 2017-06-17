Scalise’s condition upgraded to serious: He ‘is speaking with his loved ones’

Allison Shelley/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition is continuing to improve after he was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Louisiana Republican is “more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones,” according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He underwent another surgery on Saturday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the statement adds, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

“The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers,” the statement concludes.

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of MedStar Washington Hospital Center: pic.twitter.com/fevQQtPVTV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 17, 2017

When Scalise first arrived at the hospital, “he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death,” Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said in a press conference Friday.

Scalise “sustained a single rifle wound that entered in the area of the left hip,” Sava said, adding that the round fragmented and did “substantial damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.”

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning after shooting Scalise and three others. Hodgkinson’s wife emotionally told reporters Thursday, “I can’t believe he did this,” saying there were no signs.

