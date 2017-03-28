Scarlett Johansson comes out of her “Shell”; May pursue politics someday

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Scarlett Johansson dropped a few interesting tidbits in an interview with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan Tuesday morning.

The Avengers series star is no stranger to huge action movies, but she admitted that when her current film, the classic Japanese comic-inspired Ghost in the Shell, was first brought to her attention, it, “seemed incredibly daunting,” adding that her daughter was still very young.

“But I thought, gosh, it’s really hard to turn down the opportunity to be front and center for something that has such a built-in fan base,” the actress and activist went on. “To be able to have the studio back something like this, as an actor… as a woman, it’s rare. I hope it’s not always so rare, but it is.”

On that matter, Johansson added she comes from a “politically vocal family,” and that running for office someday isn’t out of the question: “I’ve always…been interested in local politics. It’s not something that I would … turn away from.”

Johansson also addressed critics who say that an Asian actress should have been cast as her Ghost in the Shell cyborg character, given the story’s Japanese roots. “I think this character is…a human brain in an entirely machinate body. She’s essentially identity-less…I would never attempt to play a person of a different race, obviously,” the actress insisted. “Any question of my casting will hopefully be answered by…audiences when they see the film.”

ScarJo also dished on what fans can expect from the next Avengers film, Infinity War Part 1, set for a 2018 release.

“I think that fans are going to be surprised at the state of us all…The Avengers are not quite as [you] last remember them … time has taken its toll.”

Ghost in the Shell opens Friday.

