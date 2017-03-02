School Budget Plan Would Take Money From All Putnam County Districts

3/2/17 – 5:35 A.M.

Every school district in Putnam County stands to lose money under Governor John Kasich’s proposed budget. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the amount that each district loses varies. The budget only takes away $215 from Ottawa-Glandorf over a two year period. However, Ottoville could lose more than $121,000.

Ottoville Superintendent Scott Mangas tells the newspaper the funding formula is entirely based on enrollment. He believes the funding model is for large urban districts and not small rural schools.

Ottoville and Ft. Jennings are the only districts in Putnam County set to lose more than $11,000 over two years.

