Scientist cracks the code: Invents drip-free wine bottle

iStock/Thinkstock(WALTHAM, Mass.) — A scientist and inventor affiliated with Brandeis University has solved an age-old problem: wine bottles that drip after you pour them.

Wine, like any liquid, loves the slippery surface of glass, which leads to the inevitable drip down the side after you pour a glass.

Usually a plug-in nozzle or a towel wrapped around a bottle was needed to catch that stray swish — but thanks to scientist Daniel Perlman, those are no longer needed.

Perlman studied the flow of liquid on bottles for three years, finally realizing that etching a groove right under the wine bottle’s lip does the trick.

The tiny notch is just enough to catch the drip, sparing your linens.

