Scientist says modern life is ruining our sense of smell, making us fat

iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — Olfactory expert Dr. Kara Hoover says modern life is killing mankind’s sense of smell, and that is leading us to eat poorly.

Speaking at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in Boston, Hoover explained that spending time away from nature has dulled the senses humans have developed over their evolution.

What’s more, the U.K. Telegraph noted, Dr. Hoover says pollution and other modern-day staples — even messy homes — contribute to this dulling of the important sense, which in turns leads us to seek out food that’s more salty and fattening.

