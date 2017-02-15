Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 105, Toronto 94
Cleveland 116, Minnesota 108
Sacramento 97, L.-A. Lakers 96
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 3, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0
Toronto 7, N.-Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2
Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Edmonton 5, Arizona 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(15) Florida 114, Auburn 95
(13) Kentucky 83, Tennessee 58
(16) Purdue 74, Rutgers 55
(25) Notre Dame 84, Boston College 76
