Scoreboard roundup — 3/30/17

INTERLEAGUE
Boston 8, Washington 1
N.-Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 1
Houston 8, Chi Cubs 6
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 3, Oakland 0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 6
Detroit 7, Baltimore 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 90, Brooklyn 89
Minnesota 119, L.A. Lakers 104
Chicago 99, Cleveland 93
L.A. Clippers 124, Phoenix 118
Portland 117, Houston 107
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6, N.-Y. Islanders 3
OT/Carolina 2, Columbus 1
Boston 2, Dallas 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
Montreal 6, Florida 2
Toronto 3, Nashville 1
OT/Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 1
Edmonton 3, San Jose 2
