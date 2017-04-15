Scoreboard roundup — 4/14/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Yankees 4 St. Louis 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 6 Toronto 4
Detroit 7 Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 10 Boston 5
Chi White Sox 2 Minnesota 1
Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 1
Houston 7 Oakland 2
Seattle 2 Texas 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4 Chi Cubs 2
Washington 3 Philadelphia 2, 10 Innings
Miami 3 N-Y Mets 2
Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 5 San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Arizona 1
San Francisco 8 Colorado 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
Final OT Montreal 4 N-Y Rangers 3
St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1
Edmonton 2 San Jose 0
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.