Scoreboard roundup — 4/25/17

Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 6, St. Louis 5, 11 Innings
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 4, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0
Detroit 19, Seattle 9
Minnesota 8, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 1, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, postponed
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 1
Washington 15, Colorado 12
Arizona 9, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Miami at Philadelphia, postponed
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, postponed
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Houston 105, Oklahoma City 99
San Antonio 116, Memphis 103
Utah 96, L.A. Clippers 92
