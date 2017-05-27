Scoreboard roundup — 5/27/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
Miami 8, L.A. Angels, 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Boston 3, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2
Houston 2, Baltimore 0
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, postponed
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 5, Philadelphia 2
Washington 5, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 Innings
Colorado 10, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 0
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota 82, Connecticut 68
Washington 88, Chicago 79
Seattle 87, N.Y. Liberty 81
